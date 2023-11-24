3 Thelle Mogoerane Hospital nurses suspended over poor patient care

Three nurses at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital have been placed on precautionary suspension for failure to provide adequate patient care to a minor.

JOHANNESBURG - Three nurses at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital have been placed on precautionary suspension for failure to provide adequate patient care to a minor.

They got into hot water after the child's mother expressed her distress over the poor care her child received at the facility.

Her statement was captured on video, which has been widely shared online.

Gauteng Health Department's spokesperson Motalatala Modibe said the child was moved to another ward.

"We want to apologise to the family of the minor and to the community at large for the lapse in service. This is totally against the oath of service taken by healthcare professionals and it's also against Batho Pele principles."