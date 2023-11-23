Winde: Deteriorating performance of SA's ports detrimental to economy

Scores of trucks have been queuing for days along the N2, waiting to enter the Richards Bay port. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the Cape Town Port was facing a similar situation and that Transnet’s dysfunction was very concerning.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the deteriorating performance of the country's ports was detrimental to the country’s economy.

A presentation by Western Cape Finance MEC Mireille Wenger has revealed that the Port of Cape Town is operating below 10 containers per hour when 25 is deemed acceptable.

Wenger's presentation suggests that vessels are experiencing delays ranging between 12 and 14 days and some vessels are bypassing the port due to its underperformance.

Premier Winde said that this was unacceptable: "We're seeing the blockages of Durban at the moment - 71,000 containers sitting outside the port, not able to get them into the port. Even when you get them into the port, how do you get them onto trains and moved into the economy and the market? We should be moving 25 trains a day out of the Durban Port, we're lucky if we get four or five. So a major logistics problem, we have exactly that same problem in Cape Town."