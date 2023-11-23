‘We shouldn't be told how to protest’: Amad on pro-Palestine post vitriol

The former Johannesburg Mayor said his now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, was not an incitement of violence, but merely a silent protest in support of the Palestinian people murdered in Gaza.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg Mayor and Gauteng Al Jama-ah leader Thapelo Amad has dismissed suggestions that a picture he posted on social media lifting an assault rifle was an incitement of violence.

Amad said the picture was merely a silent protest in support of the Palestinian people, who've been murdered in Gaza since Hamas launched an attack on Israel in October.

In the since deleted tweet, Amad wrote: "We stand with Hamas, Hamas stands with us - together we are Palestine and Palestine will be free."

Amad has urged those who criticised his social media post to alter their perspective and put themselves in the shoes of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

He said the riffle he pointed to the sky and the Hamas flag he lifted with a smile on his face were not of malicious intent.

“We shouldn't be told how to protest as residents of South Africa because we have a right to protest. Depending on what lenses you're wearing and how you're reading the picture, then you'd understand.”

He said the post was to show solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque, a holy site in Jerusalem that Hamas said has been disrespected by Israeli settlers.