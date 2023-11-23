WC SAPS says it won't tolerate corrupt cops within its ranks

Two officers were recently arrested in separate incidents - one over allegedly helping a suspect escape from holding cells, and another for allegedly demanding a protection fee from a spaza shop owner.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said they’re taking a no-nonsense approach towards corruption within its ranks after arresting two of their own this week.

Earlier this week, a 26-year-old officer from Belhar South African Police Service (SAPS) was nabbed for allegedly helping a suspect escape from the holding cells after taking a bribe.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old captain from the Kraaifontein police station was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly demanding a protection fee from a spaza shop owner in the suburb.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said when the shop owner opened a case against the officer, he allegedly threatened him to withdraw the case.

The policeman was arrested and is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Friday.

"The matter was referred to the Director of Public Prosecution on Tuesday, 21 November 2023 who made a decision that the member be charged with extortion and intimidation. As a result, a warrant for the arrest of the officer was issued and executed on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 at the workplace of the officer."