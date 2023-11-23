Two more suspects being sought in Phala Phala matter, says Hawks

Briefing the media on the Hawks' successes of the second quarter on Thursday, Godfrey Lebeya said the two suspects being sought are currently out of the country, which has made the search more difficult.

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya has confirmed that they are still trying to track down two more suspects in the Phala Phala matter.

Three suspects were arrested in November in connection with the 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, in which close to $580 000 stashed in a couch was allegedly stolen.

And asked about the matter at a briefing on the Hawks’ successes for the second quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year, Lebeya on Thursday confirmed that two more were still being sought.

"Three individuals have been arrested and as we are sitting here now we are pursuing the other two. We will be able to communicate when we get hold of them. They are currently not in the country, which is why it’s not been easy to get hold of them like we have the others."

He also said they were working on two other “legs” to the matter.

He did not provide details but did say that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was currently applying its mind to one of these “legs” and that when it comes to the other, there are some “issues” they still need to address before they can hand it over to the prosecuting authorities for a decision.