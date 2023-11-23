Truck drivers raise concerns about Richards Bay port congestion

Thousands of trucks move in and out of the Richardson Bay port on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast to deliver and collect goods.

DURBAN - Some stranded truck drivers on the N2 highway near Richards Bay said they were growing concerned about the congestion at the port of Richards Bay.

This is as hundreds of trucks are still queuing waiting to enter the port.

Officials have admitted, though, that the problem was an internal Transnet issue.

Eyewitness News spoke to a few truck drivers, who said they sometimes waited for weeks before accessing the port.

But hundreds of drivers have spent days waiting to enter the harbour.

We’re told that this was due to the challenges Transnet is facing.

Vincent Nkosi, who has been a truck driver for 15 years, said that sleeping on the road was not safe.

"At night we don’t sleep peacefully here as criminals come and steal diesel."

Meanwhile, Edward Sothu said drivers get paid per load and this congestion affected their income.

"The payment where are getting is not enough, because of this situation - it's not because companies don’t pay us, it is because of this situation."

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently visiting the port to assess the situation.