Swimmming at CT's beaches a case of Russian roulette - water treatment expert

This comes after the City of Cape Town's coastal management on Wednesday allayed fears that there were alarming levels of E.coli along the Cape coast.

CAPE TOWN - A water treatment expert says swimming in the sea along Cape Town's coastline these days is a case of Russian roulette.



City coastal management manager, Greg Oelofse, said that E.coli levels along Cape Town's coastline were variable but the quality of the water was relatively good.

Water treatment expert, Professor Leslie Petrik, begs to differ.

"You just need to look at the city's own Know Your Coast reports to see how many times our beaches and recreational areas like tidal pools are actually not meeting the required criteria for safety."

Petrik said that the reports show that people are in danger when swimming but Oelofse said there's a very low level of health risks associated with recreational activities in the ocean along Cape Town's beaches.

"We never can say that the water's one hundred percent safe for swimming. So what the national water quality guidelines do and that's because it's an urban environment, there are sources of pollution is that there's variability of risk. So, broadly speaking, at almost all of our recreational facilities the water quality fall within either excellent or good," Oelofse said.

Oelofse said that beachgoers should look for warning signboards at beaches which would indicate whether it's safe for swimming.