Solidarity wants NPA to prioritise re-enrollment Koko's graft case

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has written to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to demand that the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko and 18 others be re-enrolled “as a matter of priority”.

The case - which centres on R2.2 billion worth of contracts for work at the Kusile Power Station that allegedly went to Koko’s friends and family - was struck from the Middelburg Regional Court’s roll on Tuesday this week.

This is on the back of magistrate Stanley Jacob’s finding that it had been unreasonably delayed.

In terms of the order handed down this week, the State can reinstate the case in future as long as it gets written instructions from the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

And that’s exactly what Solidarity - which laid a criminal complaint against Koko and others last year - is calling for.

The union says it’s “totally unacceptable that the necessary steps to bring [Matshela] Koko to book are being accompanied by foot-dragging”.

Solidarity’s deputy chief executive Deon Reyneke describes Koko - in particular - as an “absolute central figure in state capture” who “played a big part in the fact that South Africa is now left in the dark”.

Reyneke further describes the matter being struck from the roll as “a huge slap in the face for honest employees, and even more so for whistleblowers who disclosed this information in the first place”.

And he said if the NPA can’t prosecute the case, then they’re willing to institute a private prosecution.