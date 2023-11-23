Senzo Meyiwa: Mshololo, Judge Mokgoatlheng bump heads over who leads evidence

A trial within a trial is playing out to determine the admissibility of confession statements by two of the five men accused.

JOHANNESBURG - A vehicle tracking expert is back on the witness stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Thursday to give precise details of stops made by police while escorting the accused.

The vehicle tracking data has come into focus after two of the accused claimed that they were assaulted at several locations before they were forced to sign confession statements.

The chief operations officer of a company called C-track which installs tracking devices in police vehicles has prepared a detailed report.

But before the State could lead his evidence, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng and the lawyer for the fifth accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, had an exchange.

Adocate Mshololo: " My lord, I thought the State was the one leading the witness?"

Judge Mokgoatlheng: "Ja."

Adocate Mshololo: "The issue arose when Mister Mnisi was the one who said..."

Judge Mokgoatlheng: "No, no, Mr Mnisi must start his examination from scratch."

Adocate Mshololo: "So we are going back to the examination in chief, my lord?"

Judge Mokgoatlheng: "Cross-examination!"

Adocate Mshololo: "If it was cross-examination, it should be Advocate Mnisi."

Judge Mokgoatlheng: "Ms Mshololo do you want to run this case? I can recuse myself. I’ve told you I made a decision, if you think that decision is wrong you can take me on appeal."