SAPS still considering use of body, dash cameras, NCOP committee told

Police management on Thursday briefed the NCOPs Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings on ten undertakings made by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

CAPE TOWN - The police are still considering and evaluating the use of "body-worn" and vehicle dashboard cameras as a crime-fighting tool.

Police management on Thursday briefed the NCOPs Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings on ten undertakings made by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

READ: MPs push for police officers to wear body cams in wake of N1 assault

In August, MPs also called for all police officers to wear body cameras in South Africa following the VIP protection assault on civilians on the N1 highway earlier this year.

Brigadier Craig Mitchell gave feedback to the committee on the undertakings of the new devices.

"In terms of body worn and dash cameras, the procedural procurement process for the bid has been compiled. Final quality control and specifications are underway. The proof of contract containing operational and technical requirements for the selected devices, including costing and the evaluation facts, are in process for consideration."