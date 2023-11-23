Repo rate remains unchanged at 8.25%
The decision was unanimous - with all five members of the monetary policy committee in favour of holding policy rates for longer.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank has kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% for a third consecutive time.
This is in line with market expectations.
The central bank held a series of meetings this week to deliberate on the policy rates as inflation continues to bite.
Despite the slight reprieve for consumers - the central bank’s governor Lesetja Kganyago said risks to inflation have not entirely subsided.
