Repo rate remains unchanged at 8.25%

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank has kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% for a third consecutive time.

This is in line with market expectations.



The central bank held a series of meetings this week to deliberate on the policy rates as inflation continues to bite.

The decision was unanimous - with all five members of the monetary policy committee in favour of holding policy rates for longer.

Despite the slight reprieve for consumers - the central bank’s governor Lesetja Kganyago said risks to inflation have not entirely subsided.