Plans to speed up processes at Richards Bay port underway, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan met with port authorities on Thursday to assess what was causing the delays.

RICHARDS BAY - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that plans to speed up the processes at the port of Richards Bay were underway.

Ramaphosa visited the port on Thursday to assess what was causing the delays.

Trucks have been queuing for days, waiting to collect and deliver goods at the harbour.

Reports suggest that the problems lie with Transnet.

Ramaphosa and Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan met with port authorities on Thursday.

He said that port officials had indicated that the crisis was being resolved.

"One of the very first ones is to make sure that the trucks that spend days and days waiting are dealt with and the ships that are also on the water for days are also processed - that is the immediate problem that needs to be resolved."

The president added that he expected an explanation on what led to the situation, which has cost the economy millions of rand.