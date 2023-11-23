Parly starts work on new intelligence law set to overhaul State Security Agency

The new General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill will once again split the security service into two agencies - foreign and domestic.

CAPE TOWN - Years in the offing, Parliament finally set the ball rolling on a new intelligence law that is set to overhaul the State Security Agency (SSA).

It will once again split the security service into two agencies - foreign and domestic.

But the intention to give the SSA more powers to also vet non-profit and religious organisations has already been criticised by civil society.

With only three months to process the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill before the sixth Parliament rises ahead of the elections, the pressure is already being felt by the ad hoc committee appointed to process the bill, that it could be found wanting in respect of proper public consultation.

A proposal to hold hearings in only three provinces – the Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal - has not been accepted by the majority of members of Parliament (MPs).

The Democratic Alliance (DA’s) Dirk Stubbe: “Maybe we must include the weekends if we need to do more provinces, so there’s no comebacks and people take us to court. Let’s not leave it for the seventh Parliament to start all over again.”

Concerns have also been raised about whether the committee might have to meet in secret in the event of intelligence agencies needing to share classified information.

Not all members of this ad hoc committee are vetted to receive such information.