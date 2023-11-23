Parly left to seal Malema, 5 other EFF MPs’ fate after sanction recommendations

Parliament’s powers and privileges committee found them guilty of being in contempt of Parliament for disrupting SONA in February, suspending them while also docking one month’s salary.

CAPE TOWN - Julius Malema and five Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were on Wednesday found guilty of disorderly conduct and will be slapped with a hefty fine by Parliament.

Malema and his fellow MPs, including his deputy Floyd Shivambu, were suspended and had one month's salary docked after the powers and privileges ommittee found them guilty of being in contempt of Parliament.

The six MPs were also ordered to apologise to President Cyril Ramaphosa for storming the stage during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February.

The Powers and Privileges Committee on Wednesday wrapped up its hearing and found the EFF MPs guilty after receiving video and oral evidence.

The committee was unanimous in supporting the sanctions.

Committee Chairperson Violet Siwela: “Another order is the suspension of the members without remuneration for a month, starting from the 1st of February to the 29th of February 2024.”

African National Congress (ANC) deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude dismissed their submission and not-guilty plea.

“They elected to leave the meeting. They elected to also inform their legal representatives to leave the meeting, so we have passed that stage now.”

The committee's report and recommendations will now be considered by the National Assembly for adoption before the sanctions are implemented.