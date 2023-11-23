Nxesi 'categorically denies' Mdwaba bribe claims, threatens legal action

Nxesi briefed the media in Pretoria on Thursday following allegations by Thuja Capital CEO Mthunzi Mdwaba that Nxesi and other high-ranking government officials tried to solicit a bribe from him.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said he would be filing court papers to set aside the controversial R5-billion jobs deal between the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Thuja Capital.

Nxesi briefed the media in Pretoria on Thursday following allegations by the company's CEO Mthunzi Mdwaba that Nxesi and other high-ranking government officials tried to solicit a bribe from him.

Earlier in November, Mdwaba made the explosive allegations that his company was on the cusp of closing the jobs project with the UIF.

But, Mdwaba said the deal failed because he refused to agree to pay kickbacks worth R500 million to Nxesi, African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Higher Education's Blade Nzimande.

Nxesi has finally broken his silence on the matter, and has denied the allegations levelled against him.

"Let me be clear, I categorically deny any allegations of corruption. You must ask why he waited nearly a year to come up with these allegations. He will now have to prove these allegations in a court of law."

