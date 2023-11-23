N2 truck congestion: State must account, says City of uMhlathuze

Hundreds of trucks drivers queue on the N2 highway to enter the Richards Bay port of entry, leading to some drivers fearing for their safety owing to the recent truck attacks in the area.

RICHARDS BAY - The City of uMhlathuze, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, says national government should be held to account for the safety of stranded truck drivers on the N2 highway.

Hundreds of truck drivers wait for days on the national route, queuing to enter the Richards Bay port of entry.

But South Africa's rail, port and pipeline company Transnet said it was facing equipment challenges that have contributed to the congestion - which is likely to last up to a month.

In July, two trucks were torched while queuing to enter the port of Richards Bay.

On Wednesday, some drivers told Eyewitness News that their lives were still at risk, as criminals continued to target them.

When asked about a resolution to the congestion on the N2, City of uMhlathuze spokesperson Bongani Gina said it was up to national government to do something.

“It is out of jurisdiction. Some are parked there for four days actually waiting to be called. They are on the N2, which is a national route of which SANRAL [the South African National Roads Agency] is responsible for, and national RTI [Road Traffic Information] should be guarding or looking after.”

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga previously said the department was making headway in attempts to end the congestion.

However, the situation has now worsened.