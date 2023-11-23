Multiple power projects in the pipeline for CT based IPP Red Rocket

The company's head of development, Sharief Harris said they have 1.2 Gigawatts of projects that should be ready by the end of 2024, and on completion should help alleviate more than one stage of load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town-based Independent Power Producer (IPP) Red Rocket said it was busy working on several power projects that would help mitigate the country's energy crisis.

The company's head of development, Sharief Harris, addressed Premier Alan Winde's Energy Digicon on Thursday.

Harris said they have 1.2 Gigawatts of projects that should be ready by the end of 2024.

He said on completion, the projects would help alleviate more than one stage of load shedding.

Harris also detailed various other power projects his company is involved in.

"We've had quite a big success in the corporate and industrial markets as well with big mining clients that wield the power from ... the Western Cape to their various operations around the country.

"We will also be operating a trading entity and purchasing power from projects that we develop and sell into smaller off-takers - that would maybe be factories that would have lower demand than your larger mining clients."