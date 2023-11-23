Meyiwa trial: Defence's exact version of events once again in question

A trial within a trial has seen several testimonies made to determine the admissibility of alleged confessions by two of the accused, who both claim to have been coerced and tortured into signing them.

TSHWANE - The exact version of the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial once again came under question in the Pretoria High Court.

The court has been hearing testimony during a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of alleged confession statements by two of the men accused of the football star’s murder.

One of the investigators of Meyiwa’s murder, Sergeant Batho Mogola, is currently testifying and has dismissed assault claims by the accused.

The defence claims the accused were severely beaten to coerce them to sign confession statements that were already written.

READ MORE:

It painted an elaborate picture of what they believed happened to Bongani Ntanzi, one of the accused, on 19 June 2020, saying he was assaulted and tortured at multiple points while being escorted to the Moroka Police Station where he would sign a confession statement.

But on Wednesday, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu said some of the assaults actually happened on 18 June - seemingly confusing even the court, with Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng seeking clarity.

Advocate Mngomezulu then questioned Mogola on what happened on those dates, but State Advocate George Baloyi objected, saying the defence’s version was adapted.

“We submit that it would be unfair to expect this witness to comment on two versions that were put to Sergeant Mogane.”

Mogola is expected to complete her testimony on Thursday.