Lebeya says Hawks still have confidence in NPA despite recent court blows

Earlier this week, the case against ex-Eskom head Matshela Koko and 18 others was struck from the roll of the Middelburg Regional Court on the back of a finding that there had been unreasonable delays in getting it to trial.

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said their confidence in the country’s prosecuting authorities remains unwavering, despite recent blows they’ve suffered in court.

This comes after the accused in the Nulane matter were also acquitted earlier this year.

With both of these cases considered seminal state capture matters, the outcomes have been met with widespread disappointment.

But speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Lebeya highlighted that this wasn’t necessarily the end of either matter.

"Firstly, in the first one, I think you shall have taken note that the NPA is appealing that ruling. In the second matter, it’s a matter of being struck off the roll because of the view that there is an undue delay in finalising whatever needs to be finalised … It’s not a dead matter."

Moreover, he insisted they had not lost confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"We can’t lose confidence in the NPA. They are the ones who do prosecutions, we - as the Hawks - only conduct the investigation and provide what they require of us in order that they can go and argue these matters."