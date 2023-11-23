Gauteng top cop Mawela labels alcohol as province's enemy number one

As Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced plans to uplift taverns in townships, alcohol abuse has been identified as the root cause for high murder rates in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - As Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced plans to uplift taverns in townships, alcohol abuse has been identified as the root cause for high murder rates in the province.

This concern has been raised by Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela, who presented the second quarter crime stats in the provincial legislature earlier on Thursday.

Last week, Lesufi received backlash online following an unofficial announcement on Twitter, hinting at government's plans to work with taverns in the province.

Today, we received a full briefing to launch taverns of the future in our communities. The tavern of the future will blow your mind. Thanks to the new Heineken Vision. Exciting times indeed #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/oOC8FsdLmF ' Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 14, 2023

Mawela labelled alcohol as enemy number one.

He said alcohol abuse contributed to the many mass murders that were reported between July and September 2023.

“We may remember the Daveyton incident where six people were killed while one person was injured. It was reported that the victims were sitting outside a tavern when a group of unknown suspects approached and opened fire on them.”

Mawela said for the period under review, 82 dockets related to mass murders in Gauteng were registered at several police stations.

These statistics highlight the provincial government's conflict of interest between addressing crimes caused by alcohol abuse and the enhancing of taverns in townships.

