Gauteng notes decrease in crime, but remains highest contributor in SA

Presenting crime statistics before the provincial legislature’s community safety portfolio committee on Thursday, Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said crime in the province had decreased by 2.6% between July and September.

However, Mawela said murder continues to be a thorn in the side of law enforcement officials with over 1,600 people murdered in the period under review.

“The overall category of contact crimes has increased with a small margin of 38 counts, which translates to an increase of 0.1%. The increase in contact crimes is mainly attributed to robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder.”

Statistics also show attempted murder numbers increased by 140 counts, translating to 8.9%.

“Attempted murder increased by 140 counts which translates to 8.9%. Crime detected as a result of police action includes illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and drug-related offences.”