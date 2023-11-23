Eskom recorded R23bn loss in 22/23, Nyati says it was only way to keep lights on

The Eskom board chair said without spending this kind of money - which was largely spent on open-cycle gas turbines, the cost to the economy would be even higher.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom recorded a massive loss over the course of the last financial year, but board chair Mteto Nyati said it was the only way to keep the lights on.

The state-owned power utility appeared before the portfolio committee on Public Enterprises on Wednesday for a briefing on its 2022/2023 annual report and financial statements.

This after posting a R23 billion net loss in October.

Speaking to 702's Bongani Bingwa on Thursday, Nyati said without spending this kind of money, the cost to the economy would be even higher.

“The reason we spent so much of this money, it was largely because of the open cycle gas turbines, which are costing us a fortune, but we have to use them because we want to keep the lights on.

“If we don't, I think it was the South African Reserve Bank which established that the cost of load shedding at stage 6 is about R900 million a day.”

Nyati said it comes down to weighing the cost up against the benefit.

“I think it’s the right decision the leadership of Eskom made to make sure we minimise the impact to the economy whilst we are working on getting ourselves out of the dependence on open cycle gas turbines going forward.”