DPW taken to task for failing to maintain 2 Wynberg properties

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Public Works is being taken to task for failing to maintain two buildings on prime property in Wynberg.

This comes after residents drew up a petition highlighting concerns about community safety, illegal dumping and crime emanating from the property located in Waterloo Park near Maynardville.

Ward councillor for the area, Emile Langenhoven, said that one of the buildings was illegally occupied and the other was completely derelict after being vandalised.

Langenhoven, who initiated the petition and handed it to Parliament, said that he was waiting on a report from the Department of Public Works on the way forward.



He said that the department had made recomendations to renovate the buildings to house doctors working at Wynberg Military Hospital.

"The other two buildings are so far gone that I don't think that there's any way that they could restore that building. It is clear that the department does not know the condition of the building right now because if they did, they would not be recommending what they have done."

The Department of Public Works is yet to respond to our request for comment.