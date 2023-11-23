Decrease in reported rape cases in Gauteng nothing to celebrate - Mawela

The Gauteng Police Commissioner presented the latest crime statistics before the provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has applauded law enforcement officials for intensifying their efforts in reducing rape cases in the province.

Mawela presented the latest crime statistics before the provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety on Thursday.

The data indicates that rape cases reported to police have decreased by 7.4% between July and September in Gauteng this year.

But, Mawela said the drop is nothing to celebrate.

“We are grateful that we have reduced, but we can’t celebrate because there are still people who are victims of rape. It is our call, it is our wish that we don’t want anybody to be raped. One rape is just one rape too many for us.”

While Gauteng accounts for 27.2% of crime in South Africa, Mawela called on residents to play their part.

“So robbery with aggravating circumstances, yes the police let's deal with it. But common assault and assault and grievous bodily harm are in the hands of the citizens, in the hands of all of us. If we can’t stop beating each other up, then surely we won’t contribute that 27.2% of the overall crime stats.”