DA lays complaint with SAHRC against Ramaphosa over child hunger in SA

DA leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa played a “central role" in bringing about the nation’s current devastating reality - that almost five million children go hungry.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has laid a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against President Cyril Ramaphosa for the 4.8 million starving children in the country.

Leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa played a “central role" in bringing about the nation’s current devastating reality: that almost five million children go hungry.

He said according to the latest State of the South African Child Report by the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, 4.8 million of the country’s 20 million children are starving.

Steenhuisen said the first step the government should take is to raise the Child Support Grant to the Food Poverty Line at a R26 billion cost.

"Child starvation should keep the President awake at night. Addressing it should be his top priority. Clearly, this is not the case. Let us hope that the SAHRC finds in favour of South Africa’s 4.8 million starving children and holds President Ramaphosa to account for failing them."