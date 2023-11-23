Cape Town police make R100 million counterfeit goods bust

The multi-million rand bust, which was made by police on Wednesday, marked the third of its kind in Bellville in 2023.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town South African Police Service (SAPS) made another huge bust of counterfeit goods, worth over R100 million in Bellville.

This was the third bust of this kind in the area in 2023.

In July, fake clothes and other items, also with a street value of R100 hundred million, were confiscated at Bellville Junction.

In October, police raided more shops at the same shopping complex and seized more counterfeit goods worth millions of rand.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut explained what happened during Wednesday's multimillion-rand takedown operation.

"Upon the arrival of SAPS, shopkeepers abandoned their stores and fled the scene, but this did not prevent the operation to continue.

“Although arrests are yet to be made, counterfeit goods valued at over R100 million, as well as 30 vehicles, which were used to store stock in the parking area, were seized."