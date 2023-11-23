Black Friday: Pay Just Now expects big ticket items to fly off the shelves

JOHANNESBURG - Buy-now-pay-later company Pay Just Now said it expects big ticket items to fly off the shelves at retail stores during Black Friday.

On Friday, the Christmas shopping frenzy traditionally kicks off with Black Friday.

Despite being under significant pressure from the high cost of living, thousands of consumers are still expected to splurge on the shopping bonanza.

Early estimates show that festive season spending could surpass pre-pandemic levels.

Pay Just Now CEO Craig Newborn said cash-strapped consumers are on the hunt for big bargains – as they try to beat the Christmas blues.

“What we are noticing is that deals that have a higher than 25% off discount ratio seem to be very more popular. There is definitely a focus to essentials versus non-essentials. We’ve noted the popularity in categories around furniture, sporting gear, kids, as well as appliances.”

Newborn warns consumers to be on the lookout to avoid disappointment.

“My advice to consumers is to plan, to make a list of what it is that you deem essential, go and research what those items actually cost... Don’t be caught up in the hype.”