5 suspects arrested in Stellenbosch for possession of stolen property

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have arrested five suspects between the ages of 32 and 41 for the possession of stolen property in Stellenbosch.

According to the police, the stolen items include a television, iPhone cellphones and jewellery.

The value of the items is yet been determined.

SAPS spokesperson, FC van Wyk: "It was later discovered that the stolen items belong to an 82-year-old woman, who was a victim of a house robbery perpetrated during the night at a farm in Jonkershoek, Stellenbosch. The suspects are scheduled to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court once charged."