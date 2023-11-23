5 suspects arrested in Stellenbosch for possession of stolen property
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have arrested five suspects between the ages of 32 and 41 for the possession of stolen property in Stellenbosch.
According to the police, the stolen items include a television, iPhone cellphones and jewellery.
The value of the items is yet been determined.
SAPS spokesperson, FC van Wyk: "It was later discovered that the stolen items belong to an 82-year-old woman, who was a victim of a house robbery perpetrated during the night at a farm in Jonkershoek, Stellenbosch. The suspects are scheduled to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court once charged."