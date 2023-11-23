4 Free State pupils face disciplinary action following burn-initiation ritual

The Free State Education Department said it was made aware of this incident through a video, showing a grade 8 pupil with fresh burn marks on his arm.

JOHANNESBURG - Four pupils at the Christiaan de Wet Combined School in the Free State are facing disciplinary action, for physically harming other pupils as part of a ritual to initiate them into the school.

The Free State Education Department said it was made aware of this incident through a video, showing a grade 8 pupil with fresh burn marks on his arm.

It’s understood this has been taking place for some time, with 13 other learners having the same burn marks.

Spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the provincial Education Department has involved the police in the matter.

"We have opened a criminal case against the four grade 10 learners, plus we are charging them internally within the school. They will be appearing before a disciplinary committee sometime next week."