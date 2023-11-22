Westbury shuts down as residents fear retaliatory attacks after gang boss killed

Leader of the Varados Group, Leroy Finch Brown, was gunned down on Tuesday afternoon in Roodepoort while leaving a gym.

JOHANNESBURG - The area of Westbury resembles a ghost town as residents have locked themselves in following the murder of a notorious gang leader.

Fears of retaliatory attacks have left residents of the west Johannesburg area on edge.

Like most parts of Gauteng, a heatwave has hit Westbury, leading to residents remaining indoors.

However, that’s not the only reason the residents of Westbury don’t want to go outside.

The murder of Brown has led to a number of shops and businesses in the area being closed for the day.

Residents, who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity, said that members from the rival group, Fast Guns, were celebrating on Tuesday night by driving through the area and firing gunshots into the air.

A teacher at the New Clare Mosque, Mikaeel Schroeder, said that the community was fearing the worst.

"We have a lot of kids that come from Westbury who attend our classes here. Most stayed at home."

Police said no arrests had been made yet in connection with the shooting incident.