uMhlathuze Municipality losing millions due to congestion at Richards Bay port

RICHARDS BAY - The uMhlathuze Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal said it had spent over R4 million on attempts to ease the congestion of trucks to the port of Richards Bay.

Hundreds of trucks are lined up along the N2 highway on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast leading to the harbour.

However, delays have led to some drivers spending weeks waiting in the queue.

The municipality has told Eyewitness News that it now had to use its resources to control the traffic.

On Wednesday, morning Eyewitness News arrived to see the long snaking queue of trucks heading to the port.

Authorities said the situation had been getting worse as the day passed, with the left lane of the highway also completely closed.

City spokesperson, Bongani Gina, said the municipality was losing money due to this.

"The city is losing millions of rands paying for the overtime of our traffic officers who are stationed at the John Ross and the N2 highway, trying to control the trucks."

Gina added that the municipality may need another R14 million to deal with the situation.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan visited the port on Wednesday.