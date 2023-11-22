State must seize all unreleased ‘Sizok’thola’ episode footage, says NDPP

It’s alleged that the former host of the drug-busting reality TV show, Xolani Khumalo, and his crew assaulted Robert Varrie to death during the taping of an unaired episode.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the State to seize all camera footage taken on the day that the Sizok’thola TV crew members allegedly beat a man to death.

Sizok'thola is a popular drug-busting reality show that airs weekly on DStv's Moja Love channel.

The former host of the show, Xolani Khumalo, and the sole accused person in the murder of Robert Varrie appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

It's alleged that on 19 July, Khumalo and his crew assaulted Varrie during the taping of an unaired episode of the show.

Varrie was dropped off at a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The State is moving forward to trial in the murder case and is now targeting Khumalo’s co-workers.

State prosecutor Pheelo Vilakazi said witnesses saw three men assaulting Varrie on the day of the incident.

Vilakazi said all security and production members who were present on the day had to submit to an identity parade.

“Any footage taken by the camera crew must be obtained and handed in as evidence. A seasoned prosecutor must be allocated to this matter to lead the investigation and conduct the prosecution."

The matter was postponed to 22 February to allow the State to complete its investigations.