Search continues for pair swept away at Kliprivier

For almost three days, rescuers have been conducting a search mission in the stream, in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg.

The K9 Search and Rescue search the Kliprivier in the south of Johannesburg on 20 November 2023 for the bodies of 2 people who were swept away during a cleansing ritual on 18 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
22 November 2023 12:53

JOHANNESBURG - The search for two people who allegedly drowned in the Kliprivier continues.

It's understood a 21-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were washed away during a cleansing ceremony on Saturday.

Joburg Emergency Services said the possibility of finding the pair alive is slim.

Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo: “EMS [emergency management services] urges the community of Joburg, especially traditional healers to please ensure that their congregants are their priority when conducting these rituals and ceremonies.”

