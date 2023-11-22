Search continues for pair swept away at Kliprivier

For almost three days, rescuers have been conducting a search mission in the stream, in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The search for two people who allegedly drowned in the Kliprivier continues.

It's understood a 21-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were washed away during a cleansing ceremony on Saturday.

Joburg Emergency Services said the possibility of finding the pair alive is slim.

Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo: “EMS [emergency management services] urges the community of Joburg, especially traditional healers to please ensure that their congregants are their priority when conducting these rituals and ceremonies.”