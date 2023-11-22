Safety measures to be put in place for Festive Lights Switch-On event - COCT

Cassper Nyovest and Amapiano artist, Focalistict, will lead an exciting line-up of entertainers on the Grand Parade on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is gearing up to welcome thousands of people for its Festive Lights Switch-On event on Sunday.

With huge crowds expected to descend on the CBD, the city has assured festival goers that safety measures will be put in place.

The Safety and Security Directorate personnel, including metro police, traffic services, law enforcement and disaster management volunteers will work closely with SAPS as well as private security.

The city's Safety and Security Mayco member, JP Smith, said that there would be zero tolerance for any weapons, alcohol, drugs and other illegal substances at the event.

"The Festive Lights Switch-On is a family-friendly event that has been a staple of Cape Town's events calendar for the last 20 years. It's an occasion where residents, visitors, families and friends can get together to enjoy live music and be mesmerised by the glamour of the festive lights. Our responsibility is to ensure that measures are in place so that those who attend, can enjoy the festivities without any impediments. We implore the public to please abide by the rules and requirements. Our personnel on the ground will not hesitate to act against any antisocial behaviour."

The city is again partnering with the KID SMART Project to provide a sophisticated monitoring system to help reunite lost children with their parents.