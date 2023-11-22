SA completely severing ties with Israel would be counter-productive, says Dirco

CAPE TOWN - Parliament may have agreed that government should suspend diplomatic relations with Israel pending a ceasefire and peace talk, but the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said severing ties completely would be counter-productive.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) banded together on Tuesday to pass a motion that government closes its embassy in Tel Aviv and similarly that the Israeli embassy in Pretoria be shut down.

But how much weight does this resolution carry?

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is compelled to convey the National Assembly’s resolution on the Israeli matter to the president and the relevant departments.

But as House chairperson, Cedric Frolick, explained, the resolution is not legally binding and Parliament can’t force the executive to implement it.

"The draft resolution and its amendment takes into account in the separation of powers and the role of government in foreign policy formulation. Such a resolution would be politically persuasive - rather than instructive."

In a written reply to a parliamentary question from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on the same matter, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said South Africa cannot have normal relations with Israel for as long it’s not willing to negotiate a peace plan.

She added that while there’s merit in calls for a diplomatic downgrade, breaking ties with Israel would affect South Africa’s representation in Ramallah, and weaken the potential for the country to help the Palestinian cause.

Pandor said government would consult relevant stakeholders to assess the approach the country should take in respect of its diplomatic relations with Israel.

