Repo rate: Economists warn consumers to tighten belts as SARB deliberates

The South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee is on Tuesday expected to meet and make a final decision on the country's repo rate, which economists expect to remain unchanged.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists are warning consumers to tighten their belts a little longer as the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) mulls its next move on the repo rate.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to meet for a second day on Wednesday, to deliberate domestic and international financial data.

The MPC will then vote on the repo rate before announcing the highly-anticipated decision on Thursday.

Several polls are in favour of the SARB keeping the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% in the November meeting.

This will be the final decision for the year, with the MPC expected to juggle risks to inflation.

Though inflation is currently within the central bank’s target band of 3% and 6%, an increase in prices in the previous months might have spooked policymakers.

Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego says the SARB is likely to keep borrowing costs higher for now to give consumers some reprieve later.

“We believe that 2024 will be a better year. We expect economic growth to improve. With an improved economic outlook, there will be some improvement in consumer incomes.”

Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt also believes the repayment for property, cars and other debt will only start to drop in 2024.