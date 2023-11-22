PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 21 November 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 03, 13, 24, 45, 49 PB: 10

PowerBall Plus: 04, 06, 20, 21, 46 PB: 12

For more details visit the National Lottery website.