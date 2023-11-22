Parly committee to recommend that National Assembly impeaches Motata, Hlophe

It will be the first time in the democratic era that Parliament is faced with impeaching high court judges.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s justice committee has resolved to recommend to the National Assembly that it impeaches retired Gauteng judge, Nkola Motata, and Western Cape High Court Judge president, John Hlophe.

Only the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has objected, arguing the decision is heartless and not in the public interest.

It will be the first time in the democratic era that Parliament is faced with impeaching high court judges.

In the first of two cases referred to Parliament by the Judicial Service Commission, Parliament’s justice committee says after 15 years, there are no more arguments to be made for Judge Nkola Motata to remain on the bench.

He was found guilty of gross misconduct after a drunk driving incident in 2007.

But EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane has appealed for leniency, saying Motata paid a million rand fine to the SA Judicial Education Institute.

"Where is ubuntu? To just deal with the Africans like this, I don’t think it’s the proper way of dealing with this thing."

Mkhwebane has also stood up for Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe, saying the state should pay his legal bills so he can appeal a gross misconduct finding against him.

But the African National Congress (ANC)’s Richard Dyantyi said there was no legal impediment for Parliament not to proceed.

"We are not going to operate on the basis of feelings. It borders into really blackmailing our own discussion, which is focused on fact."

Two-thirds of the National Assembly will have to vote in favour of the removal for the impeachment to succeed.