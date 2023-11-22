Nzimande urges students to apply for NSFAS grants ahead of 2024

The funding scheme opened its applications for study grants on Tuesday and the closing date will be 31 January 2024.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology Blade Nzimande has urged students to apply for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) grants ahead of the new year.

Nzimande addressed the media after NSFAS officially opened its applications for students to apply for study grants on Tuesday morning.

The minister said applications would be open for two months before closing on 31 January 2024.

"We urge students to apply for NSFAS. That's their future. The ones who qualify, and no one must be misled into not applying. The only way to access NSFAS is through applying."

Nzimande said he would ensure that all outstanding grant fees were paid before the new year started.