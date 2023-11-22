Nedbank appoints Jason Quinn as next CEO

The Nedbank group hired Quinn from rival bank Absa as the lender's next CEO, replacing Mike Brown.

JOHANNESBURG - Nedbank's board of directors said its newly appointed chief executive officer Jason Quinn's track record would help build the bank's legacy in South Africa and other parts of the African continent.

The Nedbank group hired Quinn from rival bank Absa as the lender's next CEO, replacing Mike Brown.

Quinn, who will assume the role in May, resigned from his position at Absa on Wednesday with immediate effect.

Nedbank's chair, Daniel Mminele, said this was an exciting time for the bank.

"We are delighted to have secured a candidate of Jason's calibre and the wealth of experience in banking and financial institutions that he will bring to Nedbank. He will add to the strength of our team."