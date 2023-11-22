Meyiwa trial: Accused was moved to prison amid assault claims, court told

In May 2020, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya was arrested for drug-related charges and kept at several police stations while he was being investigated for the football star’s murder.

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court has heard that one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers was moved to a prison for detention amid claims of assault at a police station.



The court was on Wednesday hearing testimony from one of the investigators of Meyiwa’s murder from the National Cold Cases Investigative Unit, sergeant Batho Mogola.



A trial within a trial is being held to determine the admissibility of confession statements by two of the five accused.

READ MORE:

In May 2020, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya was arrested for drug-related charges and kept at several police stations while he was being investigated for the football star’s murder.



Mogola has confirmed knowledge of Sibiya’s assault complaints at the Silverton Police Station and said she inquired with the police officers to no avail.

“He then came back to me and said: 'can you please take me back to the police holding cells because the food there is not enough; the way it is being served at the police station?' This proves that accused number one and me, we were decent with each other, then I told him and now you will go back to court and accuse us of assaulting you again, so I refused.”