Man (27) arrested in connection with murder of Parow Valley elderly couple

CAPE TOWN - A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in Parow Valley.

Police found the bodies of the victims, who were in their seventies, after they were called to the scene on Monday morning.

The man and woman were killed in an apparent house robbery.

"The possibility that more arrests can be made is not excluded. Parow police are investigating two counts of murder,” said the police's spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi.

“We appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or with information to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10 111."