Malema among 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption

The powers and privileges committee conducting their disciplinary hearing found the MPs guilty nine months after they stormed the stage during the SONA at Cape Town City Hall.

CAPE TOWN - The six Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament (MPs) who stormed the stage during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) have been slapped with heavy sanctions by Parliament, including the docking of a month's salary.

The six, who include leader Julius Malema, deputy Floyd Shivambu and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, also have to apologise not to just President Cyril Ramaphosa, but to the entire country.

The powers and privileges committee conducting their disciplinary hearing found the MPs guilty nine months after they stormed the stage during the SONA at Cape Town City Hall.

Members of the committee agreed with initiator, Advocate Anton Katz, that the EFF MPs were guilty of contempt of Parliament and grossly disorderly conduct.

READ: Parly wants Malema, 5 EFF MPs barred from attending SONA 2024

On Wednesday, they discussed and agreed on what sanctions should be imposed on Malema and his five fellow EFF MPs.

African National Congress (ANC) deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude: “An apology to the president of the republic, to Parliament and to South African citizens that will be a better option and also a one-month salary dock, that I think will be a better sanction.”

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Annelie Lotriet called for tougher sanctions.

“I would strongly argue that we also impose a sanction or a suspension on those members for a period of a month.”

The committee agreed with the proposed sanctions and concluded its hearing despite another letter from the EFF saying they should be found not guilty despite walking out of the hearings on Monday.