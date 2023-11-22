Malema, 5 other EFF MPs ordered to apologise to Ramaphosa for disrupting SONA

The six MPs also have to apologise to the entire country and also have a month’s salary docked after they were found guilty of 'gross disorderly conduct' by a disciplinary hearing.

CAPE TOWN - Julius Malema and five other Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs must apologise to President Cyril Ramaphosa in person for disrupting his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February.

The six MPs also have to apologise to the entire country and also have a month’s salary docked after they were found guilty of "gross disorderly conduct" by a disciplinary hearing.

The powers and privileges committee that conducted the disciplinary concluded its hearing on Wednesday and agreed on sanctions for the EFF.

The EFF on Wednesday wrote another letter to the committee pleading its case, saying its MPs were exercising their right to protest.

But the committee dismissed their submission because they chose to walk out of the hearing on Monday.

MPs agreed with the initiator that they were all guilty of contempt of Parliament and disorderly conduct.

Chairperson Violet Siwela listed their sanctions, starting with leader, Julius Malema.

"The penalty, with respect to Mr Malema, is that an order to apologise to Parliament, to the president of the country and the people of South Africa, physically, in person, in the House."

She said Malema and the MPs, who include Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, will have their salaries docked for the month of February.

The committee’s report will now go to the National Assembly for its adoption.