Magwenya defends Ntshavheni over private sector-rand manipulation remarks

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has found herself in hot water over her remarks that the scheme by 28 banks to devalue the rand was part of the private sector’s ongoing efforts to destabilise the government.

JOHANNESBURG - Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has come to the defence of Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni after seemingly using the private sector as a scapegoat for government failures in the rand manipulation saga.

Ntshavheni has found herself in hot water over her remarks that the scheme by 28 banks to devalue the rand was part of the private sector’s ongoing efforts to destabilise the government.

Her comments drew sharp criticism from many quarters, including Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso.

Magwenya said Ntshavheni’s statement was taken out of context.

“Unfortunately the Minister’s statements weren’t properly captured in their whole context in this regard. But I think the Minister has attempted to clarify her comments, we cannot use a horrible practice by individuals in financial institutions to tarnish the entire banking sector. Secondly, we cannot tarnish the entire private sector.”