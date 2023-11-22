Lutzville pitbull attacks claim one life, another person injured

Police said in the first incident on Sunday morning, a man walked past premises where a gate was open and was attacked by a number of dogs, and in the second attack, less than an hour later, the victim didn't survive.

CAPE TOWN - A man has died and another sustained injuries in two separate attacks by the same pack of pitbull dogs in the West Coast community of Lutzville.

Police said in the first incident on Sunday morning, a man walked past premises where a gate was open and was attacked by a number of dogs.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In the second attack, less than an hour later, the victim didn't survive.

The police's Nowonga Sukwana said no arrests have yet been made, and the dogs have been transported to a nearby vet.