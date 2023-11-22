Hill-Lewis warns Capetonians against bringing alcohol to beaches

The mayor launched the city's festive season beach safety plan on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says they're expecting bumper crowds at Mother City beaches, as the summer season approaches.

The mayor launched the city's festive season beach safety plan on Wednesday.

Hill-Lewis said that safety along the Cape's coastlines would be a top priority over the next few months.

He reminded beachgoers that alcohol would not be allowed on city beaches.

"We're going to take all the alcohol on the beaches. The officers have sent me videos of the most crazy stuff - people bury it deep under the sand and they think we're not going to get it but these officers have every trick before. Hulle vat weg [They'll take it away]."