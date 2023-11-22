Gauteng residents urged to avoid 'abusing antibiotics' as resistance rises

The department is warning that common bacteria that cause infections like tuberculosis, pneumonia and sexually transmitted diseases have become increasingly difficult to treat due to the development of resistance against antibiotics.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department is urging residents to avoid the unnecessary use of antibiotics following an increase in resistance.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the worrying rise in antibiotic resistance is one of the top global public health and development threats.

"The Gauteng Department of Health wishes to make a call to the public to avoid abusing antibiotics as this has long-term effects in terms of management of infections it makes infections harder to fix and it makes other medical procedures and surgeries much riskier," said the department’s spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.