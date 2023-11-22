Freedom Front Plus, DA slam passing of motion to cut diplomatic ties with Israel

The Freedom Front Plus has slammed the passing of the EFF’s parliamentary motion to cut ties with Israel, calling it 'extremely short-sighted' and 'not in South Africa's best interest' and saying further it 'will only isolate the country even more'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom Front Plus has slammed the passing of the EFF’s parliamentary motion to cut ties with Israel, calling it “extremely short-sighted” and “not in South Africa's best interest” and saying further it “will only isolate the country even more”.

The motion was passed on Tuesday, with 248 votes in favour and 91 votes against.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Freedom Front Plus has said it “makes a mockery” of government’s peace talk efforts and leaves South Africa without a seat at the table.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also lashed out at the move, saying it leaves South Africans in the region high and dry.

"By withdrawing diplomats from Tel Aviv, our government has left more than 25,000 South African citizens to fend for themselves in a war zone, without access to emergency consular services. Given that the South African embassy in Ramallah is entirely dependent on our mission in Tel Aviv, South Africans in the State of Palestine now have no access to consular services, either," said DA MP Emma Louise Powell.

The ANC parliamentary caucus, meanwhile, has said it’s “proud of the outcome” and further that it supports what it describes as the “morally correct” decision taken recently to withdraw South African diplomats from Israel for consultations.