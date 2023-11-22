FF Plus slams National Assembly decision to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

The Freedom Front Plus has slammed the passing of the Economic Freedom Fighters' Parliamentary motion to cut ties with Israel, saying it “makes a mockery” of government’s peace talk efforts and leaves South Africa without a seat at the table.

JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom Front Plus has slammed the passing of the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF's) Parliamentary motion to cut ties with Israel, calling it “extremely short-sighted” and “not in South Africa's best interest”.

It “will only isolate the country even more” - added the party.

The motion was passed on Tuesday, with 248 votes giving it the green light, while 91 others went against it.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Freedom Front Plus said it “makes a mockery” of government’s peace talk efforts and leaves South Africa without a seat at the table.

READ MORE:

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also lashed out at the move, saying it leaves South Africans in the region high and dry.

DA Member of Parliament Emma Louise Powell: "By withdrawing diplomats from Tel Aviv, our government has left more than 25,000 South African citizens to fend for themselves in a war zone, without access to emergency consular services.

"Given that the South African Embassy in Ramallah is entirely dependent on our mission in Tel Aviv, South Africans in the State of Palestine now have no access to consular services, either."

The African National Congress parliamentary caucus, meanwhile, said it was “proud of the outcome” and further, that it supports what it describes as the “morally correct” decision taken recently to withdraw South African diplomats from Israel for consultations.